WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants announces Beth Mooney as captain

Gujarat Giants on Monday appointed Australian opener Beth Mooney as captain for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

Team Sportstar
27 February, 2023 18:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Beth Mooney has been announced at captain of Gujarat Giants for Women’s Premier League.

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Beth Mooney has been announced at captain of Gujarat Giants for Women’s Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana has been announced as vice-captain.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023,” said Mooney, who was declared Player of the Match for her 74 not out as Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in Cape Town on Sunday to win its fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The Women’s Premier league is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants is the third franchise which has announced its captain after Royal Challengers Bangalore named Indian opener Smriti Mandhana while UP Warriorz appointed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as their respective skippers.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their captains.

Gujarat Giants will play its first match on the opening day of the league when it takes on Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

SQUAD
Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

