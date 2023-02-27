WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants announces Beth Mooney as captain

Gujarat Giants on Monday appointed Australian opener Beth Mooney as captain for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana has been announced as vice-captain.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨



Get ready to ROAR with excitement as our fierce lioness Beth Mooney leads the #Giants in the first-ever @wplt20!



Joining her as our vice-captain is the incredible all-rounder @SnehRana15. Together, they'll take on the best in the world! 💪🔥



[1/2] pic.twitter.com/u027w8mawq — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) February 27, 2023

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023,” said Mooney, who was declared Player of the Match for her 74 not out as Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs in Cape Town on Sunday to win its fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The Women’s Premier league is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants is the third franchise which has announced its captain after Royal Challengers Bangalore named Indian opener Smriti Mandhana while UP Warriorz appointed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as their respective skippers.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their captains.

Gujarat Giants will play its first match on the opening day of the league when it takes on Mumbai Indians on Saturday.