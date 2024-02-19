MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz team up with Navya Naveli Nanda to combat online trolling, creation of safe digital space for women athletes

A significant aspect of this collaboration seeks to combat the online trolling and negative comments that female athletes routinely endure, particularly those concerning their physical appearance.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 22:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The collaborative campaign - Trash Talk Clean Up - advocates for a safe and respectful digital space, encouraging constructive dialogue and appreciation for athletes’ skills and achievements
The collaborative campaign - Trash Talk Clean Up - advocates for a safe and respectful digital space, encouraging constructive dialogue and appreciation for athletes' skills and achievements | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The collaborative campaign - Trash Talk Clean Up - advocates for a safe and respectful digital space, encouraging constructive dialogue and appreciation for athletes’ skills and achievements | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

UP Warriorz, on Monday, announced a partnership with Navya Naveli Nanda and her non-profit initiative, Project Naveli for a campaign aimed at creating safer digital environments for female athletes.

The campaign, named “Trash Talk Clean Up”, part of Project Naveli’s initiative Nimaya will focus on developing an automation-proof soft skilling programme in Uttar Pradesh this summer to ensure the state’s young women are career-ready. This chapter in the initiative is designed to help create an environment that is safe and drives progress for the women from India’s most populous state.

A significant aspect of this collaboration seeks to combat the online trolling and negative comments that female athletes routinely endure, particularly those concerning their physical appearance. The campaign advocates for a safe and respectful digital space, encouraging constructive dialogue and appreciation for athletes’ skills and achievements.

UP Warriorz team owner Jinisha Sharma with Navya Naveli Nanda
UP Warriorz team owner Jinisha Sharma with Navya Naveli Nanda
lightbox-info

UP Warriorz team owner Jinisha Sharma with Navya Naveli Nanda

Recent studies done by World Athletics highlight that women athletes were subjected to 87% of the social media abuse as per a sample taken during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The study showcased that out of the 132 discriminatory posts, 10% of the abuse was transphobic (9%) and homophobic (1%) material. Furthermore, comments on women’s sports posts are 50% more likely to focus on physical appearance or personal lives rather than athletic performance.

“This partnership is focused on confronting key issues that impact women in the realm of athletics and in societal spheres, aiming to cultivate a space where the prowess and successes of women athletes are acknowledged and celebrated,” Jinisha Sharma, Director of Capri Sports said.

Navya Naveli Nanda added, “I am delighted to partner with UP Warriorz, a team that resonates with our mission at Project Naveli. Together, we hope to make a substantial impact in promoting mental health, entrepreneurship among women, and ensuring a respectful and safe online environment for female athletes.”

