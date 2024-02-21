UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead

From Grace Harris’ insatiable love for burgers to Sophie Ecclestone’s chic braids, UP Warriorz, perhaps, had the most fun in the first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
Led by the imperious and straight-talking keeper-batter Alyssa Healy, the outfit was slow to find its rhythm but found its strength in explosive middle-order batting and superior spin bowling, finishing third in its first rodeo.
Ahead of the 2024 chapter, much remains the same for the Warriorz. It has overseas options aplenty but only four slots available, leaving the management in an unenviable position yet again.
While season one’s conundrum was in the bowling department, it is the top-order which will leave the think-tank scratching its head this time. In Healy, Danni Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu, the Warriorz have three accomplished openers.
STAR ATTRACTION - Tahlia McGrath
The leadership group will need to take tough calls to accommodate Tahlia McGrath, their only overseas pace-bowling option, Harris, a big-hitting finisher and Ecclestone, the joint-highest wicket-taker last season (16). Harris might prove to be the floater yet again, depending on the opponent and wicket.
With England’s Lauren Bell sitting out the season to focus on England’s tour of New Zealand, the side’s pace-battery looks a little depleted, with responsibilities mounting for Anjali Sarvani.
Saima Thakor and Poonam Khemnar will also need to step up to give the Warriorz artillery some options throughout the season. Spin twins Deepti Sharma and Ecclestone will be key to wicket-taking strategies for the side.
Uncapped batter Vrinda Dinesh – who earned a whopping INR 1.3 crore in the auction – is a big-hitting option the Warriorz batting line-up will welcome with open arms.
Vrinda boasts of strike rates upwards of 134 in both the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and the U-23 T20 Trophy in the Indian domestic circuit.
Shweta Sehrawat, the 2023 U-19 World Cup winner, with 34 runs in seven games in season one, will also want to put last season’s jitters behind her, hoping for a successful campaign this time around.
