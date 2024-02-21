MagazineBuy Print

UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead

Ahead of the 2024 chapter, much remains the same for the UP Warriorz. It has overseas options aplenty but only four slots available, leaving the management in an unenviable position yet again.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 20:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Led by the imperious and straight-talking keeper-batter Alyssa Healy (right), the outfit was slow to find its rhythm but found its strength in explosive middle-order batting and superior spin bowling, finishing third in its first rodeo.
Led by the imperious and straight-talking keeper-batter Alyssa Healy (right), the outfit was slow to find its rhythm but found its strength in explosive middle-order batting and superior spin bowling, finishing third in its first rodeo. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL
infoIcon

Led by the imperious and straight-talking keeper-batter Alyssa Healy (right), the outfit was slow to find its rhythm but found its strength in explosive middle-order batting and superior spin bowling, finishing third in its first rodeo. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

From Grace Harris’ insatiable love for burgers to Sophie Ecclestone’s chic braids, UP Warriorz, perhaps, had the most fun in the first season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Led by the imperious and straight-talking keeper-batter Alyssa Healy, the outfit was slow to find its rhythm but found its strength in explosive middle-order batting and superior spin bowling, finishing third in its first rodeo.

Ahead of the 2024 chapter, much remains the same for the Warriorz. It has overseas options aplenty but only four slots available, leaving the management in an unenviable position yet again.

While season one’s conundrum was in the bowling department, it is the top-order which will leave the think-tank scratching its head this time. In Healy, Danni Wyatt and Chamari Athapaththu, the Warriorz have three accomplished openers.

STAR ATTRACTION - Tahlia McGrath
The Australian vice captain was Warriorz’s best batter last year with 302 runs at a 50.33 average and a strike rate of 158.11. She will eye the century she missed last time around, especially in a batters’ paradise like Bengaluru. 

The leadership group will need to take tough calls to accommodate Tahlia McGrath, their only overseas pace-bowling option, Harris, a big-hitting finisher and Ecclestone, the joint-highest wicket-taker last season (16). Harris might prove to be the floater yet again, depending on the opponent and wicket.

With England’s Lauren Bell sitting out the season to focus on England’s tour of New Zealand, the side’s pace-battery looks a little depleted, with responsibilities mounting for Anjali Sarvani.

Saima Thakor and Poonam Khemnar will also need to step up to give the Warriorz artillery some options throughout the season. Spin twins Deepti Sharma and Ecclestone will be key to wicket-taking strategies for the side.

UP WARRIORZ SQUAD
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakward, Gouher Sultana

Uncapped batter Vrinda Dinesh – who earned a whopping INR 1.3 crore in the auction – is a big-hitting option the Warriorz batting line-up will welcome with open arms.

Vrinda boasts of strike rates upwards of 134 in both the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and the U-23 T20 Trophy in the Indian domestic circuit.

Shweta Sehrawat, the 2023 U-19 World Cup winner, with 34 runs in seven games in season one, will also want to put last season’s jitters behind her, hoping for a successful campaign this time around.

SCHEDULE
February 24: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru)
February 26: vs Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru)
February 28: vs Mumbai Indians (Bengaluru)
March 1: vs Gujarat Giants (Bengaluru)
March 4: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru)
March 7: vs Mumbai Indians (Delh)
March 8: vs Delhi Capitals (Delhi)
March 11: vs Gujarat Giants (Delhi)

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz team up with Navya Naveli Nanda to combat online trolling, creation of safe digital space for women athletes
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants’ Kashvee Gautam ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: We’d like to have role clarity for the players, says Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

