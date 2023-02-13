Women's Cricket

WPL auction: RCB signs Sophie Devine for Rs 50 Lakh

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 14:53 IST
Devine holds the record for the fastest century in women’s T20 history. 

Devine holds the record for the fastest century in women's T20 history.

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for her base price of Rs 50 lakh at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday.

In 2020, she became the first player, male or female, to score five consecutive T20I fifty-plus scores. Devine has 2950 runs in 116 T20Is at a strike rate of 121.95, with 17 fifties and one hundred. She also has 110 wickets at an economy rate of under seven.

Devine also holds the record for the fastest century in women’s T20 history. Devine, playing for the Wellington Blaze in the Super Smash, took just 36 balls to get to the three-figure mark. She overtook West Indies batter Deandra Dottin, who created the record at the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2010, smacking a ton off 38 balls.

Devine, who has represented Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers in WBBL, plays for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Devine has also represented New Zealand at hockey.

