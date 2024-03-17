MagazineBuy Print

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch DC vs RCB Women’s Premier League final

WPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Women’s Premier League 2024 final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final.
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be played on Sunday, March 17.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final be played?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be televised live on the  Sports18 Network.

Where to stream the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final live?

The Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Final will be available on the  JioCinema app and website.

SQUADS
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (C), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
