GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck

After a last-place finish and losing its skipper to injury in the inaugural edition, Gujarat Giants and captain Beth Mooney are raring to make amends this time. “I can tell you I’ve done a fair few calf raises this week since I got here, so hopefully we avoid that again,” Mooney said cheekily. “Whilst it was disappointing last year I’m very grateful and lucky to be given an opportunity again to lead the team,” she added.