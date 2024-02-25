MagazineBuy Print

GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck

GG vs MI, WPL 2024: Check live scores and highlights from 3rd match of the Women’s Premier League’s 2nd Season between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Updated : Feb 25, 2024 19:35 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Premier League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan taking you through the events of the evening.

Key Updates
  • February 25, 2024 19:17
    New strip for this game

    Gujarat Giants will get their campaign started on a fresh pitch. This one is a bit greener and will be perfect for a chase-happy MI outfit. Gujarat Giants will need to get a massive score on board to keep MI at bay. 

  • February 25, 2024 19:15
    Mooney on guard

    Beth Mooney (c) of Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League Captains meeting and media day held at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru on the 21st Feb 2024 Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for WPL

    After a last-place finish and losing its skipper to injury in the inaugural edition, Gujarat Giants and captain Beth Mooney are raring to make amends this time. “I can tell you I’ve done a fair few calf raises this week since I got here, so hopefully we avoid that again,” Mooney said cheekily. “Whilst it was disappointing last year I’m very grateful and lucky to be given an opportunity again to lead the team,” she added. 


  • February 25, 2024 19:11
    Sneh Rana: Our failures don’t define us

    Not much went the Giants’ way in 2023 as the outfit finished dead last. Frustrating results and an injury to her fingers notwithstanding, Sneh’s confidence never wavered as she carried her team through a trying first attempt in the tournament.

    Read the full interview here. 

    Our failures don’t define us, says Sneh Rana as Gujarat Giants looks to turn tide in WPL 2024

    Not much went the Giants’ way in 2023 as the outfit finished dead last. Frustrating results and an injury to her fingers notwithstanding, Sneh’s confidence never wavered as she carried her team through a trying first attempt in the tournament.

  • February 25, 2024 19:02
    Playing XIs

    Gujarat Giants

    Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu Meghna Singh 

    Mumbai Indians

    Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

  • February 25, 2024 19:01
    TOSS Update

    Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first.

  • February 25, 2024 18:49
    GG vs MI Match Preview

    Wooden spoon holder in 2023, Gujarat Giants will have its task cut out when it takes on defending champion Mumbai Indians to start its Women’s Premier League 2024 campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

    Read the full preview by Mayank here

  • February 25, 2024 18:41
    FAQs for the Women’s Premier League Season 2

    - Five teams will face off against each other in the nearly month-long tournament

    - Mumbai Indians is the defending champion

    - Captains of the teams: 

    Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur

    Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning

    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy

    Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana

  • February 25, 2024 18:35
    Where to watch WPL 2024?

    You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports18 and stream it on Jio Cinema.

