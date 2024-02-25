GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck

Key Updates
- February 25, 2024 19:17New strip for this game
Gujarat Giants will get their campaign started on a fresh pitch. This one is a bit greener and will be perfect for a chase-happy MI outfit. Gujarat Giants will need to get a massive score on board to keep MI at bay.
- February 25, 2024 19:15Mooney on guard
After a last-place finish and losing its skipper to injury in the inaugural edition, Gujarat Giants and captain Beth Mooney are raring to make amends this time. “I can tell you I’ve done a fair few calf raises this week since I got here, so hopefully we avoid that again,” Mooney said cheekily. “Whilst it was disappointing last year I’m very grateful and lucky to be given an opportunity again to lead the team,” she added.
- February 25, 2024 19:11Sneh Rana: Our failures don’t define us
Not much went the Giants’ way in 2023 as the outfit finished dead last. Frustrating results and an injury to her fingers notwithstanding, Sneh’s confidence never wavered as she carried her team through a trying first attempt in the tournament.
Our failures don't define us, says Sneh Rana as Gujarat Giants looks to turn tide in WPL 2024
Not much went the Giants' way in 2023 as the outfit finished dead last. Frustrating results and an injury to her fingers notwithstanding, Sneh's confidence never wavered as she carried her team through a trying first attempt in the tournament.
- February 25, 2024 19:02Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants
Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu Meghna Singh
Mumbai Indians
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
- February 25, 2024 19:01TOSS Update
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first.
- February 25, 2024 18:49GG vs MI Match Preview
Wooden spoon holder in 2023, Gujarat Giants will have its task cut out when it takes on defending champion Mumbai Indians to start its Women’s Premier League 2024 campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.
- February 25, 2024 18:41FAQs for the Women’s Premier League Season 2
- Five teams will face off against each other in the nearly month-long tournament
- Mumbai Indians is the defending champion
- Captains of the teams:
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana
- February 25, 2024 18:35Where to watch WPL 2024?
You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports18 and stream it on Jio Cinema.
