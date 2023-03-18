Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 Match 15 between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz happening at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur grabs a blinder at first slip as Hayley Matthews strikes early to remove Devika Vaidya, who went for a drive but got a healthy outside edge and Kaur at first slip takes an excellent catch to put UP on the backfoot. Spin doing the trick as Kiran Navgiire joins Healy in the chase.
Nat Sciver-Brunt begins proceedings with the new ball with Vaidya and Healy opening for UP. The England pacer starts well bowling a tight line outside the off-stump with Vaidya managing a single off the last ball to get off the mark and retain strike.
So UP needs 128 runs to win and it will be a test of character for Mumbai to defend 127. UP has got a genuine chance to gun down the total and make a case for themselves to try and open the race for play-offs qualification.
Sophie Ecclestone picked a three-wicket haul with Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picking two wickets each as UP Warriorz bowled out Mumbai Indians for a paltry 127 in 20 overs. UP won the toss and elected to field first and their decision proved right as the track assisted the spinners but the Mumbai batters also aided UP’s cause with some false shots. Mumbai’s batting was tested for the first time in the tournament and it came a cropper. Back for the chase in a bit!
Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks her second wicket as she cleaned up Humaria Kazi as the slow sweep went completely wrong and the ball crashed on to the stumps and this has been a clinical display with the ball from UP.
Ecclestone picks her third wicket and what a spell she has bowled! Amanjot Kaur misreads a tossed up delivery and advances down the track only to get stumped by Healy and UP is making a strong comeback in this tournament. 3-0-11-3 and Ecclestone has an over to go and the spinner has certainly made a huge impact in this game.
Issy Wong has taken charge of Mumbai’s innings and has eked out a couple of boundaries off Parvashi Chopra who finished a touched expensive, ending with figures of 4-0-35-0 but the spinner started well. An outside edge saw the ball run to the third-man boundary and then Wong tonked a tossed up delivery over the bowler’s head for a boundary to give some push to the Mumbai innings.
Harmanpreet Kaur took a successful review for a caught behind but hit one straight into the hands of Simran Saikha the very next ball to give Deepti Sharma her first wicket. A flighted delivery and on the full length area, Harmanpreet skipped down the track and went with the shot only to hit it straight down the throat of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. UP Warriorz is firmly on top.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes as Amelia Kerr falls to leave Mumbai four down. Kerr went for an ambitious sweep only to get a top edge and the fielder at short fine leg doesn’t make a mistake. Mumbai is in a spot of bother having lost four wickets and the onus now lies on Harmanpreet to guide her team to a challenging total.
There is no stopping Harmanpreet as the Mumbai skipper attacks Chopra and pockets two consecutive boundaries - first a brilliant pull through the mid-wicket and then gliding one past the backward point region to propel Mumbai ahead.
Huge wicket and UP has the edge at this stage of the game as Ecclestone picks her second wicket by removing Matthews who falls a 30-ball 35 and the Mumbai departed just after hammering a six and showing signs of taking the attack to the opposition. Back of length delivery, Matthews went on her backfoot for a pull but got a top-edge and that was an eay take for the wicket-keeper.
Deepti Sharma has been introduced into the attack as the off-spinner replaced Ecclestone and starts in an expensive fashion as Matthews tonks her for a six over the deep mid-wicket and brings the 50-up for Mumbai.
Parshavi Chopra has been bowling well and the leg-spinner has kept things tight and has bowled really well in her two overs. UP has kept Mumbai quiet and has picked two wickets at the first strategic break and this is brilliant. Harmanpreet and Matthews hold the key as Mumbai aims to surge ahead.
Sophie Ecclestone is into the attack and she strikes straightaway as she trapped Nat Sciver-Brunt with a flat, quicker delivery as the batter departed for an 8-ball 5 and UP has a spring in their feet. This is an excellent start from UP Women after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Skipper Harmanpreet joins Matthews and she is off the mark with a quick single.
Thta’s the end of PowerPlay and apart from Matthews’ charge, UP Warriorz have done reasonably well to take stock of the situation as Mumbai has been watchful so far. After the fall of Yastika, Nat Sciver-Brunt has joined Matthews.
Anjali Sarvavi strikes and that’s a huge wicket as she castles Yastika who exposed her stumps while trying to go for a paddle over fine leg but misses it completely. Top wicket and this should boost UP’s confidence.
UP misses a chance to remove Yastika Bhatia as Sravani drops a sitter off Harris. Matthews then takes the spinner for a ride as she smacks her for a couple of sixes - one over the extra cover fence and then over over the backward point point for a boundary and the power that Matthews generated was simply unbeleivable. She has got into her zone.
Anjali Sarvani into the attack and the medium pacer starts well giving just five runs in her opening over. There have been no boundaries so far and that’s a good start from UP Warriorz. A wicket here inside the PowerPlay will put them in a very advantageous position.
Spin from both ends and it’s Grace Harris who comes into the attack with her right-arm off break. Yastika steps out and lofts the spinner over mid-off but there isn’t much power as she collects a couple of runs. Grace does well as she doesn’t concede any further runs and gives just two from her opening over.
UP Warriorz start with spin and it’s Rajeshwari Gayakwad who begins proceedings with the new ball. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia open the batting for Mumbai Indians with both the openers off the mark with singles.
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz wins toss, opts to bowl first
Wicket-keeper: A Healy Y Bhatia
Batters: H Kaur (C) K Navgire G Harris
All-rounders: H Matthews N Sciver (VC) A Kerr D Sharma
Bowlers: I Wong, S Ecclestone
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians takes on UP Warriorz and it’s an afternoon game with Mumbai already having qualified.