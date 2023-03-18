MI 127 all out in 20 Overs

Sophie Ecclestone picked a three-wicket haul with Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picking two wickets each as UP Warriorz bowled out Mumbai Indians for a paltry 127 in 20 overs. UP won the toss and elected to field first and their decision proved right as the track assisted the spinners but the Mumbai batters also aided UP’s cause with some false shots. Mumbai’s batting was tested for the first time in the tournament and it came a cropper. Back for the chase in a bit!