WPL 2023

RCB vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Toss soon, dream11 fantasy prediction, playing XI, when & where to watch match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live WPL 2023: Get the Cricket Score, Commentary, Scorecard and Latest Updates between RCB vs MI, Match 19 of Women’s Premier League 2023.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   21 March, 2023 14:51 IST
Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians.

Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for WPL

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Mayank, bringing you all the live updates.

March 21, 2023 14:49
Predicted Playing XIs
  • Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad

  • Mumbai: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

March 21, 2023 14:46
The last dance and the last chance for RCB to shine!
March 21, 2023 14:41
RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction
  • Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia
  • Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)
  • All-rounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthew, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt
  • Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

*Team Composition: RCB 4-7 MI; Credits left: 6.5; Player Classification: As per the dream11 app

March 21, 2023 14:38
SQUADS
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar

  • Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

March 21, 2023 14:15
Sophie Devine exclusive interview
March 21, 2023 14:03
MI vs DC live streaming info

Where to watch the live streaming of RCB vs MI today?

Live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

What time will the RCB vs MI match begin today?

The RCB vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

