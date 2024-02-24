MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Sajana Sajeevan - From paddy field cricket to overnight star for Mumbai Indians

Sajana’s act of ultimate cricketing fantasy that turned her into an overnight protagonist had its genesis in the humble surroundings of Mananthavady, a village in Wayanad, Kerala.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 16:37 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Sajeevan Sajana celebrates after securing a thrilling victory for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 opener in Bengaluru.
Sajeevan Sajana celebrates after securing a thrilling victory for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 opener in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
Sajeevan Sajana celebrates after securing a thrilling victory for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 opener in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sajeevan and Sharada struggled to hold back their tears when their daughter Sajana informed them about her debut for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Their anxious wait to see Sajana in action turned into a joyous occasion for the whole neighbourhood as she slammed a final-ball six to propel the defending champion to a thrilling four-wicket victory.

WPL 2024: Sajana smashes last-ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals

Sajana’s act of ultimate cricketing fantasy that turned her into an overnight protagonist had its genesis in the humble surroundings of Mananthavady, a village in Wayanad, Kerala.

Sajeevan, an autorickshaw driver in the village, and Sharada, a panchayat councillor and accountant, had more daily worries, including loans, to address when Sajana began to take some interest in cricket.

In fact, their modest financial environs prevented them from supporting Sajana’s dream to pursue cricket.

“Our income was not really that big enough to fund her sporting activities and travelling for tournaments,” Sajeevan said.

“But she was always passionate about cricket and used to play the game at the paddy field near our home with coconut petiole with her friends and relatives. One day, she met (former India cricketer) Gautam Gambhir at the Krishnagiri stadium here, and got an autographed bat. Seeing that we realised her passion for the sport. Elsamma Baby, the Physical Education teacher in the local government school, too told us to encourage her sporting ambitions,” he said.

The turning point

The turning point came when Sajana, who has a degree in political science, was selected to play for her district in the Under-19 tournaments.

“I did not have funds to travel. When I was selected to play for my district, I started earning money, 150 Rs. per day as daily allowance. That was big money for me. Then, it went to 150, 300 and 900. I wanted to feel happy for my parents,” said Sajana in a video uploaded on the MI website.

Sajana stole the show with a stunning last-ball six to give Mumbai Indians a winning start.  
Sajana stole the show with a stunning last-ball six to give Mumbai Indians a winning start.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Sajana stole the show with a stunning last-ball six to give Mumbai Indians a winning start.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

But that was just the first point of her heady trip. She soon was drafted into the state Under-19 side, and was later appointed as the captain too.

In the subsequent decade, Sajana’s profile as a handy all-rounder – a hard-hitting batter and off-spinner – got some more value additions as she also got selected for India A.

The WPL auction

The first sign of a wider recognition came when she entered the auction pool during the first WPL auction early last year.

“Sajana was so nervous that day and she did not even watch it (auction) on the TV. But she was a bit upset when she failed to attract a bid last year,” Sajeevan said.

But a quick pep-talk from K. Rajagopal, her current coach, kept Sajana, who once made a cameo appearance in Tamil move Kanaa, motivated.

“I told her not to get disheartened after that auction. If you keep performing then the chance will certainly come your way again. She is a strong girl, and it was just the case of keeping her focus on the game.

“She did that when there was hardly any cricket during the flood (2018) and Covid days. Her desire to achieve her goal is her strength,” he says.

Sajana’s perseverance was rewarded late last year when Mumbai Indians picked the 29-year-old up from the auction room for Rs 15 lakh, a jump of Rs 5 lakh from her base price.

“She was so happy. She called all her friends and coaches to thank them. Sajana told us that she never expected to get a contract from Mumbai, the biggest team in the league.”

The right-hander stamped her mark in her WPL debut itself, smoking off-spinner Alice Capsey for that match-winning six over long-on.

It prompted her teammate Yastika Bhatia, who herself made a well-timed fifty, to term Sajana as the ‘Kieron Pollard’ of the MI women’s outfit.

