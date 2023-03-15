WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match in Mumbai.

Team Sportstar
15 March, 2023 08:18 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the WPL 2023 points table.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the WPL 2023 points table. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the points table after defeating Gujarat Giants by a huge margin.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the MI vs GG

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians55010+3.235
2Delhi Capitals 5418+1.887
3UP Warriorz4224+0.015
4Gujarat Giants5142-3.207
5Royal Challengers Bangalore5050-2.109

MI also qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, recorded its fifth successive win as it defeat GG for the second time this season to ensure its spot in the knockouts.

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the batting charts for Mumbai with 182 runs in five innings. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets from five matches and is the current holder of the Purple Cap.

The top three teams in the five-franchise tournament will proceed to the Playoffs. The league stage leader will proceed directly to the final while the second and third-placed teams will play in the March 24 eliminator.

Delhi holds the second spot with eight points while UP Warriorz is placed third with four points after four games. Gujarat is stranded on two points from five games while Bangalore is winless from five contests.

The final will be held on March 26 at the Braboure Stadium.

