WPL 2023 Points table update: Standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match

Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the points table after defeating Gujarat Giants by a huge margin.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 5 5 0 10 +3.235 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 8 +1.887 3 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 4 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 2 -3.207 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 0 -2.109

MI also qualified for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) Playoffs with a thumping 55-run win over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

MI, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, recorded its fifth successive win as it defeat GG for the second time this season to ensure its spot in the knockouts.

Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the batting charts for Mumbai with 182 runs in five innings. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets from five matches and is the current holder of the Purple Cap.

The top three teams in the five-franchise tournament will proceed to the Playoffs. The league stage leader will proceed directly to the final while the second and third-placed teams will play in the March 24 eliminator.

Delhi holds the second spot with eight points while UP Warriorz is placed third with four points after four games. Gujarat is stranded on two points from five games while Bangalore is winless from five contests.

The final will be held on March 26 at the Braboure Stadium.