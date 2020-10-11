Cricket Cricket Women’s T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Mithali announced as captains BCCI announces the squads for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge that will be held in the UAE from November 4. Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 13:04 IST Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Supernovas. - V. V. KRISHNAN Team Sportstar 11 October, 2020 13:04 IST Like last year, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will serve as captains of their respective teams in the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the three teams – Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity – for the tournament that will be held in the UAE from November 4 to 9.ALSO READ | India climbs to third in women's T20 rankingsCricketers from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will take part. Natthakan Chantham, who has been named in the Trailblazers squad, becomes the first cricketer from Thailand to feature in the tournament. The 24-year-old batter became the first from her country to hit a half-century in a Women’s T20I when she scored 56 against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup in March, 2020.The Women’s T20 Challenge will feature four matches. The venues are yet to be announced.SupernovasHarmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-captain), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.TrailblazersSmriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.VelocityMithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.ScheduleMatch 1 (November 4): Supernovas vs Velocity, 7.30pm IST.Match 2 (November 5): Velocity vs Trailblazers, 3.30pm IST.Match 3 (November 7): Trailblazers vs Supernovas, 7.30pm IST.Match 4 (November 9): FINAL, 7.30pm IST. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos