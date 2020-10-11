Women’s T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Mithali announced as captains

Like last year, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will serve as captains of their respective teams in the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. The BCCI on Sunday announced the squads for the three teams – Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity – for the tournament that will be held in the UAE from November 4 to 9.

Cricketers from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will take part. Natthakan Chantham, who has been named in the Trailblazers squad, becomes the first cricketer from Thailand to feature in the tournament. The 24-year-old batter became the first from her country to hit a half-century in a Women’s T20I when she scored 56 against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup in March, 2020.

The Women’s T20 Challenge will feature four matches. The venues are yet to be announced.

Supernovas Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-captain), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.