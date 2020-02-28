Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus steady South Africa against Thailand

Hello and welcome to Sporstar's LIVE blog of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Thailand at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

PLAYING XI:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh.

- SOUTH AFRICA WON THE TOSS AND CHOSE TO BAT FIRST AGAINST THAILAND -

We have two matches today at the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup. England will take on Pakistan later in the day.

WHERE TO WATCH:

The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.