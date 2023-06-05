Magazine

World Test Championship: Leading run-scorers in 2021-23 cycle

WTC 2021-23: The run scoring charts is led by former England captain Joe Root who aggregated 1915 runs in 40 innings at an average of 53.19.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 19:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joe Root of England aggregated 1915 runs in 40 innings at an average of 53.19 in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joe Root of England aggregated 1915 runs in 40 innings at an average of 53.19 in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joe Root of England aggregated 1915 runs in 40 innings at an average of 53.19 in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has reached its epilogue with the top-two teams, Australia and India, vying for the prize when they face off at the Oval from Wednesday.

The second cycle of the tournament, which began on 4 August 2021 with a five-match Test series between India and England was brought to a close after the Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand which was swept 2-0 by the home side. 

Australia’s wins against England and South Africa at home and its commendable performances in the Asian continent – managing a series win in Pakistan – sees it dominate the run-scoring charts in this WTC cycle. 

The chart though is led by former England captain Joe Root who aggregated 1915 runs in 40 innings at an average of 53.19. Usman Khawaja, who managed to translate his home form into the Asian tour, follows him with 1608 runs at an average of 69.91 in 28 innings. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stands third in the list having scored 1527 runs in 26 innings.

Most runs in WTC 2021-23:

Player Inns Runs HS Ave 100s 50s
JE Root (ENG) 40 1915 180* 53.19 8 6
UT Khawaja (AUS) 28 1608 195* 69.91 6 7
Babar Azam (PAK) 26 1527 196 61.08 4 10
M Labuschagne (AUS) 33 1509 204 53.89 5 5
JM Bairstow (ENG) 28 1285 162 51.4 6 2
SPD Smith (AUS) 30 1252 200* 50.08 3 6
TM Head (AUS) 26 1208 175 52.52 3 6
FDM Karunaratne (SL) 23 1054 147 47.9 2 8
Litton Das (BAN) 22 1024 141 46.54 3 6
KC Brathwaite (WI) 26 994 160 43.21 2 7

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
