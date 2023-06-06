Magazine

WTC Final 2023: Australia captain Cummins backs Boland, Green to come good against India

Cummins likened Green to England star Ben Stokes in terms of lending that ‘X’ factor to the line-up.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 19:52 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Australia’s Scott Boland with Pat Cummins during practice.
Australia’s Scott Boland with Pat Cummins during practice. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Australia’s Scott Boland with Pat Cummins during practice. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed seamer Scott Boland and all-rounder Cameron Green to come good in the ICC WTC final against India here.

Boland has had a fantastic start to his Test career, and Cummins expects him to thrive in helpful conditions.

“These conditions will suit him. A seam bowler will be rewarded for bowling in good areas here, and that is what he brings to the table. He played the first Test in India on a docile pitch and still did a fantastic job. He’s a seasoned pro; if there is any assistance from the pitch he will take it to the next level,” Cummins said in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Australia’s Cameron Green carries his equipment during a training session at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, June 5, 2023.

Australia’s Cameron Green carries his equipment during a training session at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Green has blossomed into a genuine all-rounder - one who can win a match with either bat or bowl. Cummins likened Green to England star Ben Stokes in terms of lending that ‘X’ factor to the line-up.

Shardul Thakur terms WTC final ‘once-in-a-lifetime moment’, says he is eager to make it count

“Green has been fantastic. In the last Test, he scored his first Test hundred. And before that, he took a five-for. He keeps growing and growing as a cricketer. It is a real luxury as a captain to have a fifth bowling option who can take wickets. We’ve seen what Ben Stokes has done for England. Having a key all-rounder in the top six can make a big difference,” Cummins said.

Asked if pacers can be expected to rule the roost here, especially so in the morning sessions, Cummins replied, “The weather looks good. It is a sunny day - so there is a tinge of green on the pitch.

But still, there are runs to be scored. In country cricket, we’ve seen decent scores at this ground all season long. The Oval always has a bit of pace and bounce, so hopefully there’s something in it for us quicks.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
