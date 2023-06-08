Magazine

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Siraj reaches 50 Test wickets

Mohammed Siraj reached the milestone of 50 test wickets in his 19th Test match with the wicket of Nathan Lyon.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 18:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval.
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD/ Getty Images

Mohammed Siraj snapped up his 50th test wicket with the dismissal of Nathan Lyon during the second day of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in London.

Lyon tried to swing hard and hit the ball down the ground, but the ball beat his bat to crash into the stumps and reduce Australia to 469/9 in day 2 of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

LIVE BLOG: IND VS AUS WTC FINAL - DAY 2

Siraj, who made his test debut in the Melbourne test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy of 2020/21 reached the milestone in his 19th Test.

Siraj also took the wicket of a well-set David Warner during day 1 and managed to strangle Travis Head down the leg side in the first session of day 2.

England has been his favourite opponent so far, managing 21 wickets against them. He has also taken 16 wickets against Australia. His only test five-for has also come against the Aussies.

41 of his Test wickets have come away from home, with 21 of them coming in England.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the fastest pacer to 50 test wickets for India, needing only 11 matches to reach the figure.

