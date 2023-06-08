Magazine

WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Australia 327/3 (85 overs) - Smith nears third hundred at Oval, India eyes quick wickets

IND vs AUS Day 2 LIVE Score WTC Final Live Streaming: Get the live cricket score updates of India vs Australia World Test Championship Final from the Oval, London.

Updated : Jun 08, 2023 14:37 IST

Team Sportstar
India will aim to disrupt the Travis Head-Steve Smith stand early on Day 2 at the Oval.
India will aim to disrupt the Travis Head-Steve Smith stand early on Day 2 at the Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India will aim to disrupt the Travis Head-Steve Smith stand early on Day 2 at the Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at the Oval in London.

  • June 08, 2023 14:04
    Steve Smith at the Oval

    Steve Smith is closing in on his third century at the Oval in six innings since 2013. On 95 not out, will the Indians manage to pack him before the milestone?

    Steve Smith at the Oval: 138*, 7, 143, 80, 23, 95* (this Test)

  • June 08, 2023 13:34
  • June 08, 2023 13:31
    Australia legends slam India’s XI

    Australian greats Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting have slammed India’s decision to drop premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

    WTC Final: Hayden, Ponting slam India’s decision to drop Ashwin

  • June 08, 2023 13:15
    The first WTC final century - a Travis Head special

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scores first hundred in a WTC final

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Travis Head scored a century of 106 balls against India at the Oval, his sixth century in whites and the first-ever in a World Test Championship final.

  • June 08, 2023 13:10
    Did India make the right call by dropping R Ashwin?
  • June 08, 2023 13:05
    Key moments from Day 1
  • June 08, 2023 12:44
    WTC Final: Day 1 Review

    Not for the first time, India erred with its team composition to let the advantage slip on a big occasion. On a day when the sun shone brightly for the most part, India left out ace spinner R. Ashwin. The off-spinner watched from the sidelines even as The Oval pitch provided a tempting fare of uneven bounce.

    A tenacious Australian batting line-up made the most of the miss, moving to a comfortable 327 for three at the end of the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final in London on Wednesday.

    Ashwin’s absence hit home when Umesh Yadav, his replacement in the eleven, was handled with ease. Umesh, who came into the attack at first change, deflated the pressure built until this point, conceding four boundaries in his second over. It was a forgettable day for Umesh, who delivered 14 unimpressive overs without taking a wicket.

    Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, has made a habit of working batters out. While success is not guaranteed, Ashwin, at a minimum, would have posed some tough questions to the batters. Ashwin’s impressive record against left-handers - Australia has no less than four southpaw batters - adds more weight to his case.

    HIGHLIGHTS, WTC FINAL DAY 1

    The selection gaffe was reminiscent of the events that unfolded in the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand.

    Despite having the chance to change the eleven after the first day’s play was washed out at Southampton, India stuck to fielding two spinners. New Zealand, taking cognisance of the obvious seamer-friendly conditions, played five pacers. It came as no surprise when the Kiwis romped home by eight wickets.

    At the Oval, Travis Head made the Indians pay. Head, given the license to go for his shots, raced to a 156-ball 146. The southpaw timed the ball exceptionally well, cutting and driving with authority. When he got settled in, Head used the uppercut to pepper the third-man region.

    Head reached his century in 106 deliveries, with a hook off Shami. In the nineties, Head was severely tested by a barrage of bouncers from Siraj and Shami, but lived to fight another day.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Mohammed Siraj of India bowls during day one of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

    Head thrived in the company of Steve Smith, who continued his dream run at this venue. Smith moved to within striking distance of recording his third century in four outings here. Smith and Head dominated the final session, scoring boundaries at will to run the Indians ragged.

    In the morning session, Mohammed Siraj nicked off Usman Khawaja (0) to give India a good start. Siraj’s new ball partner Mohammad Shami was a tad short with his length, which allowed David Warner to sit on the back foot. Warner, who has struggled for runs, worked his way into form with a 60-ball 43. Warner fell against the run of play, gloving a long hop from Shardul Thakur to wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat.

    Shami corrected his length after Lunch and gained immediate success. Marnus Labuschagne (26, 62b, 3x4) played all over a full floater which dipped in and took out the stumps. It was a shocker from Labuschagne, who left a massive, fatal gap between bat and pad.

    Australia will be mighty pleased to emerge from a tricky situation unscathed. For India, there could be more long days in store.

    - Ashwin Achal


  • June 08, 2023 12:39
    WTC Final: Live Streaming, Where to Watch IND vs AUS Day 2?

    Day Two of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 3 PM IST.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
