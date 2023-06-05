Magazine

Watch, WTC final 2023, India vs Australia: Key match-ups, player spotlight

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 title from June 7, with the final beginning on June 7. Sportstar analyses the key match-ups before the summit clash.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 13:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Ayan Acharya,Lalith Kalidas

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship title in the second cycle, with the final beginning on June 7 at the Oval in London. 

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final

Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021–23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests, while India made its cut for the final with 58.8 PCT after beating the Kangaroos 2-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home.

Ahead of the summit clash, our reporters, Ayan Acharya and Lalith Kalidas, analyse the key match-ups, India’s batting order and the chances of Australia clinching the trophy.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
