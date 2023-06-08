WTC Final 2023: Smith-Head create record partnership at Oval

Published : Jun 08, 2023 15:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Australia’s Steven Smith and Travis Head during their record partnership at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia batters Steven Smith and Travis Head have created a record partnership for the fourth wicket at the Oval during the World Test Championship final against India on Thursday.

Smith and Head’s 285-run partnership is the highest for the fourth wicket topping England batters’ Wally Hammond and Stan Warthington’s stand of 266 runs in 1936 against India.

The previous best fourth wicket partnership for Australia was between Don Bradman and Archie Jackson - 243 - in 1930 against England.

Coming in to bat at 76/3 on Day 1, Head and Smith counter-attacked the Indian bowling. Head hit 163 off 174 balls with the help of 25 fours and a six.