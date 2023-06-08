WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches

Published : Jun 08, 2023 18:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane becomes the seventh Indian to complete 100 catches in Test cricket. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh Indian player to take 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane held on to the catch of Pat Cummins to achieve the feat as Australia were bowled out for 469 in the first innings of the World Test Championship final.

The record for the most catches in Test cricket for India is held by Rahul Dravid, who managed 209 catches in 163 tests between 1996 and 2012. Dravid has the most catches for any cricketer in tests, followed closely by Mahela Jayawardene with 205.

Rahane’s 100 catches have come in 83 matches at a rate of 0.696 catches per innings, second only to Dravid who managed 0.698 catches per innings.

Out of these 100 catches, 46 have come at home. He has taken 23 catches against Sri Lanka, 19 against Australia and 18 against England.

Among currently active cricketers, Virat Kohli leads the charts with 109 catches in an equal number of matches with Rahane currently second.

Rahane also holds the record for the most catches by a player in a single match, with eight catches in the 2015 Galle Test in Sri Lanka.