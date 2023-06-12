Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions

Published : Jun 12, 2023 12:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Australia and India have been hit with big fines for slow over rates during the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

India slipped to defeat on day five of the WTC Final, losing by 209 runs to an inspired Australia in south London.

India will lose all of its match fees for its slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 per cent of its match fees.

India was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia was found to be four overs short. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Costly mistake

India’s Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener was fined a further 15% of his match fee, meaning he will have to pay money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115% of match fees in fines.

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision.

The catch was the first instance in a Test of a catch being adjudicated by the third umpire following the scrapping of the ‘soft signal’ regulations earlier this year.