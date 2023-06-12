Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions

India’s Shubman Gill will face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 12:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee.
India’s Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee. | Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia and India have been hit with big fines for slow over rates during the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

India slipped to defeat on day five of the WTC Final, losing by 209 runs to an inspired Australia in south London.

ALSO READ
WTC Final: Where did it all go wrong for Rohit Sharma and Co.?

India will lose all of its match fees for its slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 per cent of its match fees.

India was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia was found to be four overs short. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Costly mistake

India’s Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener was fined a further 15% of his match fee, meaning he will have to pay money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115% of match fees in fines.

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision.

The catch was the first instance in a Test of a catch being adjudicated by the third umpire following the scrapping of the ‘soft signal’ regulations earlier this year.

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

Shubman Gill /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  3. Indonesia Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
    PTI
  4. Squash World Cup 2023: India to face Hong Kong in campaign opener
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Missing World Cup a bigger blow than ban, says Toney
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  2. Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
  4. Tendulkar questions Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion; Gavaskar, Shastri put spotlight on shot selection after India’s loss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit after India’s WTC final loss: Experienced batters couldn’t get big runs and that cost us
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill fined 115% of match fee; India, Australia also face sanctions
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad - report
    PTI
  3. Indonesia Super 1000: Prannoy to lead India’s charge
    PTI
  4. Squash World Cup 2023: India to face Hong Kong in campaign opener
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Missing World Cup a bigger blow than ban, says Toney
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment