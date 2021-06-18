WTC final: Tom Latham backs ICC's decision to have a reserve day

New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham has backed the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to have a reserve day after the opening day of the World Test Championship final was washed out.

“I guess looking at the weather that we've got out here at the moment, it's a great decision. We can't control that, so yeah, it's great that there's the extra day, and hopefully, whatever happens, then there might be a result on that last day,” Latham said in a media interaction in Southampton Friday.

While India has already named its final XI for the final, New Zealand will take a call depending on the wicket. “We haven't confirmed the final XI yet. Again, we'll have to wait and see when we get the chance to have a look at the wicket, et cetera. Yeah, I'm sure Kane (Williamson) and Steady (Gary Stead) have a few contingencies in the plan, but we'll have to wait until the canvas come off and we get the chance to play,” Latham said, indicating that the washout may not have a huge impact in the team selection.

“For us, it's just about trying to wait and see and adapt to whatever conditions we're faced with, whether it's tomorrow or whenever it may be. It's important that we aren't caught on the hop, that we're ready to go when called upon. We've been in this situation many times before as cricketers,” Latham added.

New Zealand hasn’t won an ICC event since 2000. Now, as another opportunity beckons, Latham insists the players are living in the moment. “I certainly don't think the guys are looking too far ahead. It's about trying to, one, stay in this moment, and then when we get the chance, it's about trying to execute our skills as best we can,” he said.

“When you start on day one, it's about trying to start well, and obviously results flow on from the first innings and second innings. From our point of view, it's about trying to go out there and execute our skills as best as possible and have everyone in a position to push the game forward, then we obviously will...”