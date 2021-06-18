Cricket India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Kohli's India, Williamson's New Zealand in finale as rain hits Southampton India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final, One-Off Test Day 1: Catch the live streaming updates between IND and NZ from Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 June, 2021 12:02 IST Who will lift the Test Mace at the end of the inaugural WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton? - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 June, 2021 12:02 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Match PreviewTHIS IS IT. The rejuvenation project of Test cricket will close its first chapter this week with two deserved nations slogging it out in the finale at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The world's top ranked Test teams, No.1 New Zealand and No.2 India, will be all set to give it their all in a bid to etch their names in history while clocking a befitting finish to a journey over the last decade. Team India's journey under Virat Kohli since late 2014 will bear its ultimate fear if they cross the finishing line after losing out on several ICC tournament over the course of eight years in agonising demeanour. Squads: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit BumrahNew Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young.The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be shown on Star Sports and streamed live on Hotstar.