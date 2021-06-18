Southampton weather update today India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 LIVE: Rain likely to interrupt play at Ageas Bowl

The opening day of the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton could be affected by rain.

"Friday will be a cloudy day with long periods of heavy and thundery rain building in from the south from early morning. There’s a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms active for Southampton from 6am tomorrow to 6am Saturday morning," said a spokesperson for UK Met department.

READ: Virat Kohli on WTC final: This is just another Test match

ALSO READ: India playing 11 for WTC Final: Jadeja, Ashwin to play in Southampton; Siraj, Vihari miss out

"Some areas could see up to 40mm of rain across the day, although predictability on precise locations is low due to the nature of the weather conditions. The rain should ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday in to Saturday morning, leaving a mostly dry Saturday for the area. Highs of 17C on Friday."