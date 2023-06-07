WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins feature in their 50th Tests at Oval

Published : Jun 07, 2023 14:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

India and Australia captains, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, will feature in their respective 50th Tests during the second World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval on Wednesday.

Walking out for the toss, Rohit and Cummins ensured their milestone Test. The Indian captain had a scare on the eve of the match when he was struck on the thumb during an optional practice session

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, has compiled 3379 runs in 83 innings at an average of 45.66 with nine hundreds and 14 fifties The 36-year-old, who moved to opening in Tests during the inaugural WTC edition in 2019, has stacked up 1794 runs in the position. Rohit has scored six hundreds and four fifties and is the second leading run-scorer for India in the period in Tests, only behind Virat Kohli.

Rohit also became the fastest Asian opener ever to record 1000 Test runs, reaching the mark in just 17 innings.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Cummins made his Test debut in 2011. The 30-year-old has since picked up 217 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 21.50.

In their head-to-head clashes in whites, Rohit has amassed 109 runs against Cummins while being dismissed thrice.