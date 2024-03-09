MagazineBuy Print

WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India extends lead at top after England series win

After suffering a reverse in the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, the Indian team fought back to secure wins in all the remaining four matches to tally six Test wins in this cycle of the WTC.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 14:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match against England at Dharamsala.
India’s Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match against England at Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrate after the match against England at Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS

India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test at Dharamsala on Saturday to extend its lead at the top of the World Test Championships 2023-25 points table.

After suffering a reverse in the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, the Indian team fought back to secure wins in all the remaining four matches to tally six Test wins in this cycle of the WTC.

England are currently eighth in the table, with three wins, one draw and six losses in its 10 Tests this cycle.

Team Matches Win Loss Draw Deductions Points Percent
India 9 6 2 1 -2 74 68.51
New Zealand 5 3 2 0 0 36 60.00
Australia 11 7 3 1 -10 78 59.09
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 -2 22 36.66
West Indies 4 1 2 1 0 16 33.33
South Africa 4 1 3 0 0 12 25.00
England 10 3 6 1 -19 21 17.50
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

*Updated after India vs England 5th Test

