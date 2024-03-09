WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India extends lead at top after England series win

India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test at Dharamsala on Saturday to extend its lead at the top of the World Test Championships 2023-25 points table.
After suffering a reverse in the first Test of the series in Hyderabad, the Indian team fought back to secure wins in all the remaining four matches to tally six Test wins in this cycle of the WTC.
England are currently eighth in the table, with three wins, one draw and six losses in its 10 Tests this cycle.
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Deductions
|Points
|Percent
|India
|9
|6
|2
|1
|-2
|74
|68.51
|New Zealand
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|36
|60.00
|Australia
|11
|7
|3
|1
|-10
|78
|59.09
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-2
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|16
|33.33
|South Africa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|12
|25.00
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|-19
|21
|17.50
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
*Updated after India vs England 5th Test
