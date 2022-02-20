Yash Dhull: Second hundred felt good but celebration is over

Yash Dhull likes to stay in the present. The past is gone and the future beckons.

Soon after his extraordinary feat of notching up a hundred in each innings on Ranji Trophy debut - only the third Indian to do so - the U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Dhull said to Sportstar, “It felt nice when I got my second hundred. That celebration is over. I am now focussing on my next match.”

The 19-year-old batter from Delhi is not one to rest on his laurels. Nor is he intimidated by the opposition or the approaching landmarks.

Scores of 113 and 113 not out on Ranji debut against Tamil Nadu reflects a calmness of mind and a rather special ability with the willow.

The transition from under-19 to first class cricket can be demanding but Dhull said, “I am used to playing with the big boys in Delhi’s league cricket and tournaments.”

His sparkling footwork, Dhull felt, came to him naturally. The youngster said he gave himself extra time by reading the bowler’s mind.

Asked about his favourite strokes in a free-flowing game, Dhull, coached by Rajesh Nagar and Pradeep Kochar, replied, “The square-cut, the cover-drive and the pull.”

He is not a natural opener. In fact, Dhull batted at No. 4 against Australia when he made a brilliant 110, a captain’s innings, in the under-19 World Cup semifinals.

The versatile Dhull said, “In the Delhi team, the opening slot was available so I opened.”

During the triumphant under-19 campaign, Dhull learnt much from V.V.S. Laxman. “Laxman sir would talk to us about his life experiences and we would pick a lot from him.”

Bought by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhull said he would think about the shorter format when it arrives.

Right now his focus is on Ranji Trophy. Of course, Dhull loves to live in the present.