India's 1983 World Cup manager shocked after Yashpal Sharma's demise

P.R. Man Singh, manager of the victorious Indian team in the 1983 World Cup, expressed shock at the demise of Yashpal Sharma.



“I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss and express my condolences to the bereaved family members. Only three weeks back in Delhi, we (all the members of the World Cup winning squad) met to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our historic win and he was also there,” Man Singh informed The Hindu.

“I must say it was Yashpal who gave the impetus in the knock-out phase to India’s campaign in the 1983 World Cup with that brilliant batting and fielding display against West Indies scoring which also won the ‘man of the match’ award,” he recalled. “And, his partnership of 92 runs for the third wicket with Mohinder

Amarnath was crucial to India’s win in the semifinal against England,”

he added.



“Yashpal had a great sense of humour and was always a team man in any

given situation,” Man Singh concluded.