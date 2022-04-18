Yuzvendra Chahal gets the first hat-trick of IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday registered the first hat-trick of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chahal struck KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer plumb in front off the fourth ball of the 17th over before seeing the backs of Shivam Mavi (c Riyan Parag) and Pat Cummins (c Sanju Samson).

This is now the 21st hat-trick in the IPL. While veteran spinner Amit Mishra has achieved the feat thrice, this was a first for Chahal.

READ | Full list of hat-tricks in IPL

This is only the second time a Royals bowler has taken three wickets off consecutive deliveries against the Knight Riders, the first being Pravin Tambe in 2014. Chahal is the fifth RR bowler to pick up a hat-trick after Ajit Chandila (2012 vs PWI), Tambe, Shane Watson (2014 vs SRH) and Shreyas Gopal (2019 vs RCB).

Chahal has now extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard with 17 wickets. He is followed by SRH's T Natarajan (12 wickets) and DC's Kuldeep Yadav (11 wickets).