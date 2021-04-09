Full list of hat-tricks in IPL

One would normally associate a professional hat-trick with the best of international bowlers. But do you know India's very own "Hitman" Rohit Sharma has a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians - the team he would go on to lead to a record five titles?

Getting three batsmen out off consecutive deliveries requires immense precision and concentration. Yuvraj Singh, however, made it all seem like cakewalk when he picked up two hat-tricks in the same season!

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar compiles the list of all 19 hat-tricks in the past 13 editions of the IPL.

2008 (Lakshmipathy Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhaya Ntini)

The inaugural edition of the IPL saw three players bag hat-tricks. Balaji etched his name in the history books when he became the first player to get a hat-trick in the cash-rich league against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

After Delhi Capitals' Mishra got the first of his three IPL hat-tricks against Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Ntini also picked up a hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

2009 (Yuvraj Singh (x2), Rohit Sharma)

The 2009 edition had the same hat-trick count as the inaugural edition but this time it was not by three separate players.

PBKS' Yuvraj bagged two hat-tricks on two separate occasions in the tournament. The first one came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) albeit in a losing cause. His second hat-trick against the Chargers, however, helped his side across the line.

The second player to get a hat-trick in 2009 was Rohit, which might be the most out-of-place name in this list. Known for his explosive batting, not many would have predicted the "Hitman" to get a hat-trick. A Chargers player at the time, he got his hat-trick against MI, a team he would go on to lead to five IPL titles in later years.

2010 (Praveen Kumar)

The 2010 edition saw only one hat-trick, grabbed by RCB's Kumar. It came against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which bundled out for 92 on the night. Bangalore, unfazed, chased down the target easily.

2011 (Amit Mishra)

The undisputed king of IPL hat-tricks, Mishra got his second in 2011 against PBKS. Then with the Chargers, Mishra’s magic with the ball helped the side thump Punjab by 82 runs.

2012 (Ajit Chandila)

The 2012 edition of the IPL also had just one hat-trick like its preceding edition, which was snaffled up by Chandila of RR against the Pune Warriors India (PWI).

In a tense qualification battle for the playoffs, Chandila’s hat-trick helped Rajasthan successfully defend its total of 170.

The promising spinner later got embroiled in a spot-fixing scandal and was banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

2013 (Amit Mishra, Sunil Narine)

In the colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2013, Mishra made headlines yet again for being the only player with three hat-tricks in the IPL.

KKR mystery-spinner Sunil Narine also got his first and only hat-trick in the T20 extravaganza against Punjab but it went in vain.

2014 (Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson)

IPL 2014 recorded two hat-tricks by players of the same franchise.

The first one was RR leg-spinner Tambe's against KKR. He helped push Kolkata’s chase off course and allowed Rajasthan to script a victory.

The second one, bagged by Watson against SRH, wasn't enough as Hyderabad displayed some excellent performances itself and defended its total of 134 by bowling out RR for 102.

2016 (Axar Patel)

Axar was the talk of the town after the recently-concluded Test series between India and England when he picked up an astounding 27 wickets in four Tests.

In the 2016 edition of the IPL, he not only took a hat-trick but also grabbed eyeballs with a four-for in just five balls against Gujarat Lions (GL).

2017 (Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye and Jaydev Unadkat)

The IPL saw three hat-tricks in a single season for only the second time in 2017.

Badree’s four-wicket haul was the first one but it came in a losing cause as RCB failed to defend a total of 142.

Tye bagged the second hat-trick for GL against Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

The final hat-trick of the season was scalped by Unadkat against SRH.

2019 (Sam Curran, Shreyas Gopal)

PBKS player Curran pocketed the first hat-trick of the 2019 edition, which helped his team beat Delhi in a low-scoring thriller.

In a match where rain played spoilsport, Gopal’s hat-trick against RCB made him the 19th player to get a hat-trick in the IPL.

Note: No hat-tricks were recorded in the 2015, 2018 and 2020 IPL seasons.