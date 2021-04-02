Top 10 batsmen with most fours in IPL

A boundary is like a breath of fresh air in a game of cricket. Although a six or a "maximum" is the highest you can score off a legal delivery, there is always some risk element associated with it. A four, on the other hand, is generally considered a safer approach towards keeping the runs coming thick and fast.

Here are the top 10 batsmen who have hit the most boundaries in the history of the tournament.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan tops the list, having scored 591 boundaries in 176 matches. He is a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals' wheel. The left-handed batsman holds the record of being the first player to score back-to-back hundreds in IPL history and also became the fifth player after David Warner to score 5,000 IPL runs.

2. David Warner

The burly Australian is one of the most destructive openers in modern-day cricket. Title-winning captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner is second on this list with 510 boundaries in 142 matches. His ability to find the boundary often got him the Orange Cap in 2016 - also his title-winning season where he racked up 848 runs in 17 matches.

3. Virat Kohli

It is difficult to not find ‘The Run Machine’ on any batting leaderboard! Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Kohli, with 503 boundaries, is just seven behind second-placed Warner. His ability to find the ropes at will has helped him skyrocket to the top of the list of most runs in IPL history.

4. Suresh Raina

The ever-dependable Raina, who is only second to Kohli in the list of highest runs in the IPL, also features on this list with 493 boundaries from 193 matches. The first batsman to cross the mark of 5,000 runs in the tournament’s history, 'Chinna Thala' has played many important knocks for the Chennai Super Kings.

5. Gautam Gambhir

Despite hanging up his boots from all forms of cricket in 2018, Gambhir has built his legacy enough to still feature on top-10 lists. He has a stellar record of 491 boundaries in 154 matches. He also captained the Kolkata Knight Riders twice to IPL glory in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

6. Rohit Sharma

He is called the 'Hitman' for a reason! The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain is naturally gifted and his ruthless aggression makes him a formidable cricketer in the shorter formats. Rohit has scored 458 boundaries in 200 matches and is the most successful IPL captain, having won four titles with MI.

7. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa is primarily known for consistency and match-winning ability. He played an important role in KKR’s title-winning runs in 2012 and 2014. Having racked up 454 boundaries in 189 matches, he is one of IPL’s most successful batsmen ever and features ninth in the list of players with most runs.

8. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane rose to prominence during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. Known for his mature gameplay and keeping calm in pressure situations, Rahane has been a proficient run-getter in his 149-match IPL career. His 416 boundaries have contributed immensely to his effectiveness as a batsman.

9. AB de Villiers

Even though De Villiers finds himself second on the list of the highest number of maximums, he is ninth on the list of the batsmen with the most number of fours with 390 boundaries in 169 matches. De Villiers is known for his all-round abilities and innovative shot-making, which have earned him the nickname ‘Mr. 360’.

10. Chris Gayle

It is tough to believe that Gayle, who has the highest number of IPL sixes, features last on this list. The Jamaican's striking abilities need no elaboration. He possesses the ability to single-handedly win a match when in tune. He has hammered 384 boundaries in 132 matches.