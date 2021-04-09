IPL: 10 bowlers who conceded most runs in an innings

In a tournament as exciting and fast-paced as the Indian Premier League (IPL), it becomes imperative for the bowler to not only pick up wickets at regular intervals but also maintain a low economy rate.

However, there have been days when nothing seemed to have worked for certain bowlers with the batsmen making merry at their expense.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar compiles a list of ten bowlers who have conceded the most runs in a single innings in the tournament's history.

1. Basil Thampi (70 runs in 4 overs)

In the 2018 edition of the IPL, Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) caught everybody’s attention in a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) albeit not in a good way.

He became the most expensive bowler in IPL history after conceding 70 runs in four overs. Six maximums and five boundaries were hit off his bowling.

READ | Full list of hat-tricks in IPL

In his four overs, he leaked 19, 14, 18 and 19 runs, to help the opposition post a mammoth total of 218/6.

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (66 runs in 4 overs)

In 2019, Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Mujeeb became the most expensive overseas bowler in IPL history when he gave away 66 runs in four overs against SRH and didn’t pick up a single wicket.

With a staggering economy rate of 16.5, his expensive bowling played a significant part in allowing SRH to post a total of 212/6.

3. Ishant Sharma (66 runs in 4 overs)

In 2013, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did have an enviable batting lineup but SRH's Ishant would have never envisioned the destruction he was headed towards.

ALSO READ | Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL

He was hit for three consecutive sixes in the second over. CSK went on to post a total of 223 and ultimately defeat Sharma’s team by a huge margin of 77 runs.

4. Umesh Yadav (65 runs in 4 overs)

In Delhi Capitals' (DC) match against RCB in 2013, Umesh conceded 65 runs in 4 overs.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with best strike rates in IPL

After conceding 18 runs off his first two, he was kept away from bowling duties and brought on again for the latter stage of the innings. However, Yadav was unlucky to face an in-form Virat Kohli who smashed him for 24 runs in the 18th over.

5. Sandeep Sharma (65 runs in 4 overs)

In 2014, PBKS' Sandeep conceded 65 runs in the four overs that he bowled against SRH.

Despite having started off very economically in his first two overs where he conceded just 13 runs, he was smashed for four boundaries and a six by Shikhar Dhawan in his third over. To make matters worse, he ended up bowling two no-balls.

ALSO READ | Top 10 bowling figures in IPL

Sandeep continued his sloppy bowling when he was brought back for the 19th over. Even though he picked up a wicket, SRH managed to score 205 runs. However, luckily for the medium-pacer, his team managed to chase the target successfully.

6. Siddharth Kaul (64 runs in 4 overs)

Kaul’s 64 runs in four overs was IPL 13’s most expensive spell trumping Dale Steyn’s 57 runs in four overs.

Filling in a big void left by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was out with an injury, Kaul had a torrid day at the office against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In his first very first over, he went for 19 runs and conceded 21 runs in the final over.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with most fours in IPL

Despite scalping important wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, his economy rate went for a toss.

7. Ashok Dinda (63 runs in 4 overs)

Dinda’s spell against MI in 2013 had ominous vibes right from the onset.

Playing for the now-defunct franchise Pune Warriors India, Dinda conceded 63 runs in four overs against the five-time champion.

Starting with a wide, his day worsened when Sachin Tendulkar smashed him for four consecutive boundaries.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with most sixes in IPL

There was no respite even after Tendulkar got out as Rohit Sharma sent four of his balls out of the park.

MI posted a total of 183 and cruised along to the finish line, restricting Pune to 142/8.

8. Varun Aaron (63 runs in 4 overs)

In 2012, Aaron, who was a DC player at the time, was sent on a leather hunt by CSK.

Aaron bounced back after an expensive first over, when he bagged the prized wickets of Michael Hussey and MS Dhoni. It seemed like he was on course for a good spell but that was not to be.

ALSO READ | Top 10 wicket-takers in IPL

After being smashed for consecutive fours by Murali Vijay, Aaron was further targeted by Dwayne Bravo, who hit 20 runs off his last four balls.

CSK scored 222 runs and defeated Delhi easily by 86 runs to seal a final berth.

9. Michael Neser (62 runs in 4 overs)

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration if said Neser’s spell against RCB in 2013 cost him his IPL career.

A rookie at the time, he was brutally punished by the likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers and he ended up conceding 62 runs in four overs without bagging any wicket.

ALSO READ | Top 10 run-getters in IPL

Even though Punjab won the match, Neser never played an IPL game after that day.

10. Tim Southee (61 runs in 4 overs)

Southee experienced a disastrous outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2019, when he gave away 61 runs in four overs and could not manage to bag even one wicket.

RCB was in pole position to win its first match of the season as Kolkata needed 30 runs from the last two overs.

However, Southee, who came to bowl the penultimate over, was mauled by Andre Russell who managed to score 29 runs from six balls. The Jamaican’s four sixes and a boundary helped KKR secure a five-wicket win and climb second on the IPL standings.