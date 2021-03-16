Top 10 wicket-takers in IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception, has witnessed world-class bowlers who have mesmerized with their ability to make the ball talk.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the T20 extravaganza starting April 9, Sportstar compiles a list of the top 10 bowlers with the most number of wickets in IPL history.

1. Lasith Malinga (170 wickets in 122 matches) -

The Sri Lanka pacer has played an instrumental role in helping Mumbai Indians (MI) across the finish line on a number of occasions.

Malinga was at his best during IPL 2011, at the conclusion of which, he won the Purple Cap for scalping the most wickets in that edition - 28 in 16 games.

He will not feature in this year’s IPL after being released by MI ahead of the auction.

2. Amit Mishra (160 wickets in 150 matches)

The leg-spinner holds the record for picking up the highest number of hat-tricks since the tournament's inception in 2008 - three against Deccan Chargers, Punjab Kings and Pune Warriors India.

3. Piyush Chawla (156 wickets in 164 matches)

The crafty leg-spinner's name is etched in the IPL history books for not just his wicket-taking ability.

Besides having 156 wickets, Chawla is probably best remembered for scoring the winning runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2014 IPL final. He also played a significant role in KKR’s title-winning run in 2012.

His subtle control with the ball in hand and the ability to make good use of the conditions will make him a vital component of the Mumbai Indians attack this year.

4. Dwayne Bravo (153 wickets in 140 matches)

A personification of swagger itself, Bravo has been one of the best all-rounders in the IPL.

Alongside some impeccable bowling performances, Bravo has played some blistering knocks with the bat. Sound knowledge of the overall game and his technical astuteness makes him an asset for any team.

He bagged the ‘Purple Cap’ in the 2013 edition of the IPL after taking 32 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings.

5. Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets in 160 matches)

One of the best Indian spinners, Harbhajan boasts of a decent IPL record.

With 150 wickets from 160 matches, Harbhajan, who found a last-minute bid from KKR at this year's auctions, has made a place for himself among the IPL bowling elites.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin (138 wickets in 154 matches)

Fresh from his exploits in the India-England series, where he became the second-fastest bowler to reach 400 wickets in Tests, Ashwin has maintained a stellar record in the shorter format as well.

With the fabled carom-ball still in his arsenal, the fans will surely hope he carries his Midas touch in IPL 2021 as well.

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (136 IPL wickets in 121 matches)

Kumar is the leading wicket-taker for his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with his best bowling figures of 5/19, coming against Punjab Kings in 2017.

Out of action for over the past six months with a thigh injury, he will hope to make a strong comeback in this year’s IPL.

8. Sunil Narine (127 wickets in 120 matches)

'Mystery bowler' Narine, known for his ability to bamboozle batsmen at will, lately has been in the news more for his blazing batting performances after being promoted as KKR’s opener.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal (121 wickets in 99 matches)

An Indian cricket team mainstay in limited overs, Chahal is known for his entertaining persona on and off the pitch.

A vital cog in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wheel, the wrist-spinner has 121 wickets in 99 matches.

10. Umesh Yadav (119 wickets in 121 matches)

Known for his blistering pace, Yadav has picked up 119 wickets in 121 matches.

The stocky bowler has an equally impressive international record with over 200 wickets for India across formats.