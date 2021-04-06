Top 10 bowling figures in IPL

Batsmen often receive a lion’s share of the attention in a T20 game. However, once in a while, we see bowlers deliver spells, which turn the entire match on its head.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar compiles a list of 10 bowlers who etched their names in record books with stellar performances.

1. Alzarri Joseph

Joseph’s six wickets for 12 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019 is the best spell ever bowled in IPL history.

The fact that the Antiguan dished out this spell on his debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) makes it all the more special. His spell helped MI restrict SRH to just 96 runs in reply to a total of 136.

2. Sohail Tanvir

Tanvir bagged six wickets for 14 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2008.

The Pakistan pacer went on to become the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural edition with 22 wickets in 11 matches and played an instrumental role in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) maiden and only title win.

READ | Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL

3. Adam Zampa

Zampa was only the second bowler in IPL history to scalp six wickets in a single innings after Tanvir.

Coming against SRH in 2016 - which interestingly won that year's IPL - Zampa was then playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). His brilliant 6/19 went in vain as the side eventually lost the match.

4. Anil Kumble

Kumble’s five wickets for as many runs in 2009 speaks volumes about his greatness. The Indian spin legend guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a 75-run win against defending champion Rajasthan Royals after bowling only 3.1 overs.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with best strike rates in IPL

Defending a meagre total of 133, defeat seemed almost certain for RCB, but Kumble scalped the prized wickets of Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan to restrict the defending champion to just 58 runs.

5. Ishant Sharma

Ishant, once touted as the next big thing by Ricky Ponting, has a decent record in the IPL with 71 wickets in 90 matches.

Playing for Deccan Chargers in 2011, Ishant finished with 5/12 against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He left the Mahela Jayawardene-led side gasping for air at 11 for 6 after four overs while chasing a total of 130.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with most fours in IPL

Parthiv Pathel, Raiphi Gomez, Brad Hodge, Kedar Jadhav and Jayawardene were the Indian speedster's victims that day.

6. Lasith Malinga

Malinga is an IPL legend. With 170 wickets, he holds the record for having bagged the most number of wickets in the tournament's history.

An MI loyal, his best figures of five wickets for 13, came against the Deccan franchise in 2011.

7. Ankit Rajpoot

Rajpoot registered his career-best figures when he scalped five wickets for just 14 runs in 2018 and helped his team Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) restrict SRH to a frugal total of 132.

ALSO READ | Top 10 batsmen with most sixes in IPL

8. James Faulkner

Faulkner became the first player in IPL history to take multiple five-wicket hauls when he bagged two in 2013.

His five wickets for 16 runs was his second fifer in that edition but unlike the first one, these figures were not enough for his team to manage a win against SRH.

9. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja got his best figures against Deccan when he picked up five for 16 runs in 2012 while playing for Chennai.

ALSO READ | Top 10 wicket-takers in IPL

Introduced in the 11th over, he had an immediate impact when he removed Parthiv. He went on to further account for the dismissals of Manpreet Gony, DB Ravi Teja, Dale Steyn and Bharat Chipli to help CSK restrict Deccan to just 119 in reply to a massive 193.

10. Amit Mishra

Mishra, with 160 wickets, is second on the list of top wicket-takers in the history of the competition. He also has three hat-tricks, which is the most by any player in IPL history.

ALSO READ | Top 10 run-getters in IPL

Mishra got his best figures of four wickets for 17 against Deccan Chargers in 2008. He bagged his first hattrick in that match.