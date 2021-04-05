Top 10 bowlers with best economy rates in IPL

Given the demanding nature of the T20 format, it becomes imperative for any bowler to concede as few runs as possible.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar takes a look at the most economical bowlers in the history of the tournament.

1. Rashid Khan

Afghanistan's Rashid is blessed with immaculate technique. The leg-spinner, who is almost unplayable on his days, enjoyed a memorable 2018 campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he picked up 21 wickets.

In his 62-match IPL career, he has maintained an economy rate of 6.24. He has conceded 1,537 runs and picked up 75 wickets.

2. Anil Kumble

The legendary spinner is one of the best India has ever produced. Kumble, now retired, enjoys an enviable economy rate of 6.57. The leg-break bowler has conceded 1,058 runs while scalping 45 wickets.

3. Glenn McGrath

One can safely bet their life on McGrath accurately maintaining his line and length throughout the course of a match.

The tall Australian paceman played only in the opening season of the IPL. He, with an economy rate of 6.61, picked up 12 wickets for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

4. Muttiah Muralitharan

Muralitharan is another spin legend who finds himself on this list. The Sri Lankan right-arm off-spinner is the first bowler to take 800 wickets in Tests. In the IPL, he boasts of an economy rate of 6.67 across 66 matches. He has conceded 1696 runs and picked up 63 wickets.

5. Roelof van der Merwe

Van der Merwe has represented both the Netherlands and South Africa in internationals.

He has played 21 matches in his IPL career, maintaining a healthy economy rate of 6.74. He has 21 wickets to his name.

6. Sunil Narine

It is not surprising to find the 'Mystery Bowler' Narine on this list.

With batsmen struggling to read his bowling most of the time, it is all but natural that he enjoys an excellent economy rate of 6.77 across 120 IPL matches. The Trinidadian has conceded a total of 3,147 runs and picked 127 wickets.

7. Daniel Vettori

A calming presence on the field, Vettori is undoubtedly one of New Zealand’s best spinners ever. Known more for his accuracy and bowling variation, Vettori has an economy rate of 6.78 in 34 IPL matches. He has conceded 879 runs and picked up 28 wickets.

8. Washington Sundar

Sundar has enjoyed successful outings with the national side in recent times. A handy all-rounder, he is an asset for any team owing to his abilities.

Having started his IPL career in 2017, he has played 36 matches and maintained a steady economy record of 6.87.

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin recently became the second-fastest bowler after Muralitharan to scalp 400 Test wickets.

Despite being a mainstay in the Indian Test squad, Ashwin has not featured in ODIs since 2017.

In the IPL, the veteran leg-spinner has an economy rate of 6.87 in 154 matches. He has conceded 3,701 runs and bagged 138 wickets.

10. Dale Steyn

Popularly known as the ‘Steyn Gun’, the South African bowler has given nightmares to batsmen with his blistering pace.

Despite having an injury-ridden career, he is one of the best speedsters of the modern game. Steyn has an economy rate of 6.91 in 95 IPL matches. He has conceded 2,508 runs and taken 97 wickets.