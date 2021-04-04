Top 10 batsmen with best strike rates in IPL

In a fast-paced 20-overs contest, batsmen seldom have the luxury of taking their time to settle down. The pressure is on right from the get-go and that makes strike-rate an important aspect to consider while measuring the effectiveness of a T20 batsman.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Sportstar takes a look at the top 10 power-hitters the tournament has witnessed.

1. Andre Russell

The nickname 'Muscle Russell' itself speaks volumes about the Jamaican batsman!

As long as he is on the pitch, no run-chase is ever impossible. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player, who has scored 1,517 runs in 74 matches, tops this list with an impressive strike rate of 182.33.

2. Nicholas Pooran

Pooran caught everyone’s eye when he was signed by the Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 crore.

An efficient wicket-keeper batsman, Pooran is still relatively young in his IPL career where he has notched 521 runs in 21 matches while boasting a strike rate of 165.39.

3. Sunil Narine

Narine, over the past few seasons, has transformed into an effective all-rounder. His ability to "power-hit" right from the start has seen him cement his place as an opener in KKR.

He has a strike rate of 164.27, having scored 892 runs in 120 matches.

4. Hardik Pandya

Swagger, flamboyance and self-belief - this is Hardik in a nutshell.

The first Indian cricketer on this list, Hardik had scored a six off just the second ball he faced in his debut game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

An asset for the Mumbai Indians (MI) with his all-round abilities, Hardik has a strike rate of 159.26 and has scored 1,349 runs in 80 matches.

5. Moeen Ali

Who can forget Ali's mauling of Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2019? The England all-rounder whacked the chinaman all about the park for 26 runs in a single over - a stunt which later saw Kuldeep break into tears.

A versatile left-hander with a knack for displaying exquisite stroke-play, Ali will ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings, which bought him for a whopping Rs 7 crore in the players’ auction held in February.

Ali has a strike of 158.46 having scored 309 runs in 19 matches.

6. Chris Morris

Morris broke social media when Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked him up for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive IPL buy in history, earlier this year.

The South African all-rounder has played a key role in the Delhi Capitals setup over the past few seasons. He has a strike rate of 157.87 with 551 runs in 70 matches.

7. Virender Sehwag

Sehwag retired from all formats of the game in 2015 but how can one possibly exclude the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' from a list of elite big hitters?

Sehwag managed to dazzle the IPL with his ability to notch up quick runs on the board. He played 104 matches in his IPL career where he scored 2,728 runs at a strike rate of 155.44.

8. Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell possesses the ability to destroy. Roped in by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction, the Australian is a match-winner on his day with either his batting or off-spin bowling.

'The Big Show' has registered a strike rate of 154.67 in his 82-match IPL career where he has scored 1,505 runs.

9. Rishabh Pant

The young wicket-keeper batsman is slowly cementing his place as one of India’s most important players across formats.

Recently announced as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming campaign, expectations will be high of the 23-year-old who has scored an impressive 2,079 runs in 68 matches at a strike rate of 151.97.

10. AB de Villiers

De Villiers is a symbol of excellence. Be it his hard-hitting, sharp fielding or wicket-keeping, the ‘360 degree batsman’ can make the bat talk on any given day.

Possessing the ability to play both classic strokes and innovative ones, he has managed to maintain a strike rate of 151.91 across 169 matches.