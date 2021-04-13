Andre Russell picks up maiden T20 fifer vs MI, registers best figures by KKR bowler in IPL history

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell picked up his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket against the formidable Mumbai Indians during the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

His 5/15 against the defending champion is also the best bowling figures ever registered by a KKR bowler; the previous best (5/19) was by Sunil Narine against the Punjab Kings in Kolkata in 2012.

This is also the best figures ever registered by a bowler against Mumbai, as Russell went on to eclipse Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel's 5/27 on day one of IPL 2021.

Being brought into the attack in only the 18th over of the game on Tuesday, the Jamaican struck with his very second delivery, getting compatriot Kieron Pollard caught behind for 5.

Speaking about the dismissal during the innings break, the 32-year-old said, "It's always good to get Polly out early. We all know what he can do."

He struck again in the same over to remove Marco Jansen, who picked out Pat Cummins at deep extra cover.

Russell almost ended up getting a hat-trick in his second over (20th of the innings) when Rahul Chahar whipped a fuller delivery just short of Shakib Al Hasan at deep mid-wicket. He ended up getting the wicket anyway off the very next ball.

The KKR big-hitter also accounted for the dismissals of Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

More to follow...