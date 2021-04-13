IPL News KKR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians eyes first win in Knight Riders clash IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: Get the IPL live score updates of today's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 April, 2021 17:18 IST Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians holds a massive lead over Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders, winning four of the last five matches they have played. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 13 April, 2021 17:18 IST Welcome to the LIVE blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.[KKR vs MI, IPL 2021, MATCH 5 LIVE SCORECARD]NUMBERS GAMERohit Sharma is one fifty away from jumping to the third spot for most IPL fifties. Rohit is currently tied with Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli with 39 fifties. Kieron Pollard needs two sixes to register 200 IPL sixes to become the third overseas player and seventh overall to the mark. Rohit Sharma is 61 runs away from recording 1000 runs vs KKR. Rohit's tally of 939 runs vs KKR is the league record for most runs by a player against an opposition. Milestones approaching: Quinton de Kock needs 41 to reach 2000 IPL runs. Shubman Gill is 46 away from 1000 IPL runs. Top performers of last season: MI has dominated the batting and bowling charts in its victorious seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Ishan Kishan (MI)5162.Quinton de Kock (MI)5033.Suryakumar Yadav (MI)480RankBowlersWickets taken1.Jasprit Bumrah (MI)272.Trent Boult (MI)253.Varun Chakravarthy17Ahead of the first encounter between MI and KKR this season, here are a few stats and numbers to look into...Predicted XIsKolkata Knight Riders1) Shubman Gill 2) Nitish Rana 3) Rahul Tripathi 4) Eoin Morgan (C) 5) Dinesh Karthik (WK) 6) Andre Russell 7) Shakib Al Hasan 8) Harbhajan Singh 9) Pat Cummins 10) Prasidh Krishna 11) Varun ChakravarthyMumbai Indians1) Rohit Sharma (C), 2) Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, 3) Suryakumar Yadav, 4) Ishan Kishan, 5) Kieron Pollard, 6) Hardik Pandya, 7) Krunal Pandya, 8) Marco Jansen, 9) Rahul Chahar/Piyush Chawla, 10) Jasprit Bumrah, 11) Trent Boult- Match Preview -In a tournament that has had rivalries and close battles like no other, the KKR-MI duel has been one of those rare one-sided offerings over the course of the last 13 years. With a head-to-head record that reads 21-6 in Mumbai's favour, tonight's clash has its hot favourite way ahead of the first ball. However, the slow-starter Mumbai Indians has begun in typical fashion - a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. While most teams would brood over its poor start, MI skippers reiterated that the 'title was more important than the first match.' IPL 2021 preview: Can KKR break the MI jinx? As for Kolkata, a slender yet firm win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday would boost its morale ahead of the clash with its nemesis, MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - KKR vs MI LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.