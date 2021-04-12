IPL 2021 preview: Can KKR break the MI jinx?

Eoin Morgan’s ruthless leadership involving the batsmen, which handed England the World Cup, seems to be the mantra for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

KKR batted in top gear against Sunrisers Hyderabad to start the tournament on a high. It beat David Warner's side by 10 runs. And when it meets Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, expect the Knights to go berserk with the bat once again.

They will be keen on improving the head-to-head record against the five-time champion and keep the net run rate up.

Out of 27 games between the two teams, MI has won 21 while KKR could bag only six wins.

Key players

Left-hander Nitish Rana, who shook off the COVID-19 hangover to blast 80 off 56 in the opener, should continue with the fireworks in the Powerplay. Fresh from international cricket exposure, he has a seasoned partner in Shubman Gill who can negate the Jasprit Bumrah threat.

MI will be hoping to put up a better show with the bat after managing just 159 in its first match of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed out on a big score due to an unfortunate run out, will be flexing his muscles against his favourite opponent.

Rohit has 939 runs against KKR in the IPL at an average of 46.95. Even his only hundred in the tournament is against the Knights.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is out of quarantine and available for selection. It remains to be seen if he makes the final XI ahead of Chris Lynn, who scored 49 off 35 balls against RCB.

Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the first game due to a shoulder niggle but is expected to roll an arm against KKR.