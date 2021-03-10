IPL 2021: RCB ropes in Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe

Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed up New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen as replacement for Josh Philippe who will be unavailable for the entire season in Indian Premier League 2021.

Philippe, who made his debut in 2020, played five games and scored 78 runs for the franchise. His replacement Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half centuries.

Finn had a base price of INR 20L equivalent to that of Philippe. It will be Finn’s debut IPL season this year, under the leadership of Indian superstar Virat Kohli.