Yuzvendra Chahal picks five-wicket haul in county cricket

The English Summer has been profitable so far for the wiry leg-break bowler, who also took a five-wicket haul - 5/14 - against Kent in the One Day Cup last month.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 21:53 IST , Northampton - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Yuzvendra Chahal also completed a personal milestone of 100 first-class wickets during the match, courtesy his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.
infoIcon

Yuzvendra Chahal also completed a personal milestone of 100 first-class wickets during the match, courtesy his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. | Photo Credit: Northamptonshire CCC/X

Senior India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took five for 45 for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire in a Division two match of the English County Championship.

The Indian white-ball specialist also completed a personal milestone of 100 first-class wickets during the match, courtesy his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The English Summer has been profitable so far for the wiry leg-break bowler, who also took a five-wicket haul - 5/14 - against Kent in the One Day Cup last month.

In the ongoing match, Northants batted first and scored 219 in the first innings with Saif Zib scoring 90. In reply, Chahal’s 5/45 in 16.3 overs along with Rob Keogh’s 3/65 sent Derbyshire packing for 165 in 61.3 overs.

Chahal’s victims were Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, and Jack Morley.

Chahal’s teammate Prithvi Shaw had another forgettable red ball outing with contribution of a combined six runs in both innings. Shaw has failed to get past 50 in his previous three first class innings also.

Related Topics

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Prithvi Shaw /

county cricket /

Northamptonshire /

Derbyshire

