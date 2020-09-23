Cricket Cricket Zimbabwe gets government approval for Pakistan tour The teams will play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in the months of October and November, 2020. Reuters 23 September, 2020 15:02 IST Zimbabwe’s cricketers celebrate after the fall of a wicket during a World Cup Qualifier contest against UAE in March, 2018. Zimbabwe hasn’t played international cricket since March, 2020. - AP Reuters 23 September, 2020 15:02 IST Zimbabwe Cricket has received government permission for a six-match limited-overs tour of Pakistan in November, officials confirmed on Wednesday.The teams will play three One-Day Internationals between October 30 and November 3, and another three Twenty20 International fixtures that have been pencilled in for November 7-10. The ODI series will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.Boost for Pakistan cricketIt is also a further boost for Pakistan cricket, which has recently welcomed back visitors after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh toured the country last December and January.ALSO READ | ICC should find balance between T20 leagues and international cricket - FlowerThose were the first incoming tours in a decade following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that wounded six players and left six people dead. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos