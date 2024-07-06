MagazineBuy Print

ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: What is the lowest total defended against India in T20Is

India found itself in a tight spot after being reduced to 47 for six in a 116-run chase against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Sunday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 19:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill catches the ball during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India.
India's Shubman Gill catches the ball during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India. | Photo Credit: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill catches the ball during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India. | Photo Credit: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

India found itself in a tight spot after being reduced to 47 for six in a 116-run chase against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Sunday.

If Zimbabwe manages to win this game, this will be the lowest total defended against India in T20Is.

The lowest total ever defended against India was 126 by New Zealand, which came in a T20 World Cup game in 2016.

Lowest totals defended against India
126/7 - New Zealand (2016; Nagpur)
130/5 - South Africa (2009; Nottingham)
145/7 - Zimbabwe (2015; Harare)

