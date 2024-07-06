ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: What is the lowest total defended against India in T20Is

India found itself in a tight spot after being reduced to 47 for six in a 116-run chase against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Sunday.

If Zimbabwe manages to win this game, this will be the lowest total defended against India in T20Is.

The lowest total ever defended against India was 126 by New Zealand, which came in a T20 World Cup game in 2016.

Lowest totals defended against India 126/7 - New Zealand (2016; Nagpur) 130/5 - South Africa (2009; Nottingham) 145/7 - Zimbabwe (2015; Harare)