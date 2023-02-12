ZIM vs WI: Migraine rules Zimbabwe star Gary Ballance out of 2nd Test vs West Indies

Star Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance was ruled out of the decisive second Test against the West Indies in Bulawayo on Sunday due to a migraine headache.

A Zimbabwe Cricket spokesman said Ballance had been feeling unwell for several days and had not recovered sufficiently to play.

Also Read Stuart Broad: West Indies series omission saved Test career

Ballance became only the second Test batsman after Kepler Wessels to score centuries for two countries when he struck a first-innings 137 on his Zimbabwe debut against the West Indies.

Born in Harare, the batter moved to England as a schoolboy and scored four centuries for his adopted country before switching allegiances.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat in the match at the Queens Sports Club.

The first Test ended in a draw last Wednesday - the fourth stalemate in 11 Tests between the teams with the West Indies winning the other seven.

Weather played a role in the first Test with three and a half sessions lost to the effects of rain during the first two days, which ultimately denied the tourists a probable victory.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel