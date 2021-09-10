Football Videos Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid "I have gone 10 days without sleep because I was waiting for this moment", said Antoine Griezmann in an interview to the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman assured he was "very happy" to come back to the team where he lived the "best moments" of his career. AFP Madrid, Spain 10 September, 2021 14:31 IST AFP Madrid, Spain 10 September, 2021 14:31 IST Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment