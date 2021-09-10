Football Videos

Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid

"I have gone 10 days without sleep because I was waiting for this moment", said Antoine Griezmann in an interview to the Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman assured he was "very happy" to come back to the team where he lived the "best moments" of his career.

AFP
Madrid, Spain 10 September, 2021 14:31 IST
AFP
Madrid, Spain 10 September, 2021 14:31 IST
Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid
Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United
UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player'

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG
Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends
Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked'
Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes
Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020
Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain
Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer
Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App