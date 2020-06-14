Football Videos

Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich legend, Arjen Robben, trained at the club's facility on Saturday which had fans talking about the Dutchman coming out of retirement.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2020 13:49 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2020 13:49 IST
Covid-19 has taught us how to be human again: Henry
Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne
Bundesliga: Nagelsmann praises Olmo's attitude
Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach
 More Videos
I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter
Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola
Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return
Sven Goran Eriksson
Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson
Top 10 goalkeepers in ISL
DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final
Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man
Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market