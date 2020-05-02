Brazil forward Hulk explains quarantine in China

Hulk has been a mainstay with FC Porto winning seven domestic titles alongside the Europa League in 2011 with the Portugal giant. He was also a part of the Brazil national team that reached the semifinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The forward made a big money switch in 2016 from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG who paid 55 million Euros for his services. He speaks about the COVID-19 crisis in China and his best moments with Shanghai where he won two titles.