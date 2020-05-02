Football Football Videos Football Videos Brazil forward Hulk explains quarantine in China The Brazilian striker Hulk described the quarantine period in China and relives his titles and epic moments at Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:59 IST Shanghai SIPG's Hulk (left) won the Chinese Super League title in 2017/18. - Twitter: @TheAFCCL Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:59 IST Hulk has been a mainstay with FC Porto winning seven domestic titles alongside the Europa League in 2011 with the Portugal giant. He was also a part of the Brazil national team that reached the semifinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on home soil.The forward made a big money switch in 2016 from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG who paid 55 million Euros for his services. He speaks about the COVID-19 crisis in China and his best moments with Shanghai where he won two titles. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.