Football Videos We'll get David Silva back to Manchester City for a true standing ovation - Guardiola Boss Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will make sure David Silva gets a proper farewell as he leaves after 10 years. Team Sportstar 28 July, 2020 13:07 IST Team Sportstar 28 July, 2020 13:07 IST UEFA did a poor job of handling Manchester City's ban: Rummenigge Arteta confirms long injury lay-off for Mustafi Conte rules out 'fantasy' Messi move to Inter Solskjaer demands focus ahead of crunch match with Leicester More Videos Rodgers impressed even if Leicester misses Champions League French Cup win tinged with sadness after Mbappe's injury: Thiago Silva Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield