We'll get David Silva back to Manchester City for a true standing ovation - Guardiola

Boss Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will make sure David Silva gets a proper farewell as he leaves after 10 years.

28 July, 2020 13:07 IST
28 July, 2020 13:07 IST
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes UEFA panel responsible for Champions League matters didn’t do a great job.
UEFA did a poor job of handling Manchester City's ban: Rummenigge
Arteta confirms long injury lay-off for Mustafi
Lionel Messi
Conte rules out 'fantasy' Messi move to Inter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer demands focus ahead of crunch match with Leicester
Rodgers impressed even if Leicester misses Champions League
French Cup win tinged with sadness after Mbappe's injury: Thiago Silva
Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta
Maurizio Sarri
Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri
Kai Havertz
Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz
Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter
Liverpool FC
Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years
Fabinho and wife Rebeca Tavares
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield
