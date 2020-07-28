Football Football CONCACAF unveils rejigged qualifying format for 2022 World Cup The new format, 35 teams from North and South Americas, will be split into three rounds with the first being played in October and November. Reuters 28 July, 2020 10:35 IST The top three teams from the final round, which will begin in June 2021, will qualify for the World Cup while the fourth-placed team will face an Intercontinental Playoff in June 2022. - REUTERS Reuters 28 July, 2020 10:35 IST CONCACAF has unveiled a new qualification format for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after COVID-19 forced a rejig of the usual system, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Monday.The new format, which will feature all 35 of the region's members, has been split into three rounds with the first being played in October and November with teams ranked from No. 6 to No. 35 in CONCACAF as of July 16 drawn into six groups of five.The second round, to be played in March 2021, will feature the six group winners from the first phase playing against each other in pre-drawn match-ups to determine which three teams advance to the third and final round.The second-round winners will join the top-five sides in the CONCACAF rankings -- Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras -- in the eight-team final round where each team plays 14 matches, home and away, against the other seven. Qatar 2022: Four games a day confirmed for FIFA World Cup The top three teams from the final round, which will begin in June 2021, will qualify for the World Cup while the fourth-placed team will face an Intercontinental Playoff in June 2022.CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said the new format has some fail-safes built in it, including rescheduling certain FIFA international match windows, should any novel coronavirus-related hurdles surface.“There are some mechanisms built in where we can pivot if we need to,” he said on a conference call. “But if '21 starts mimicking 2020 well then I think it's not just CONCACAF that has to go back to the drawing board it's the entire football world.”Under the usual format for CONCACAF'S final round of World Cup qualifying, known as the Hex, the top six countries in the region's rankings battled for three World Cup places while the fourth-placed team advanced to a playoff. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos