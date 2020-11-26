Football Videos

FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas

Marseille head coach Andre Villas-Boas suggested FIFA should retire the number 10 shirt from football following the death of Argentine great Diego Maradona.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 November, 2020 09:51 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 November, 2020 09:51 IST
Diego Maradona
FIFA should retire number 10 shirt in Maradona's honour: Villas-Boas
Argentina's 1986 World Cup team
WATCH: Jorge Valdano bursts into tears on air remembering Diego Maradona
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for
 More Videos
Lampard keen to keep Giroud at Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe
Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League
Theo Walcott
Walcott's Southampton return means something to him: Hansenhuttl
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United beats Mumbai City
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City - Head to Head Record, Form Guide, Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020-21 opener