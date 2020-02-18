Football Videos

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG - H2H Preview

A head-to-head look at the key player battles between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dortmund 18 February, 2020 13:50 IST

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG - H2H Preview

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dortmund 18 February, 2020 13:50 IST
Champions League: Atalanta v Valencia - H2H Preview
Champions League: Tottenham v RB Leipzig - H2H Preview
Lucien Favre praises Haaland as striker stars in Dortmund win
Nagelsmann dismisses 'Baby Mourinho' label ahead of meeting the real thing
 More Videos
Simeone hails Atletico's performance after win over Liverpool
'That was pretty fun' - LeBron James on new All-Star format
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG - H2H Preview
Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool - H2H Preview
Hierro lauds 'extraordinary' Sergio Ramos' goal-scoring feat
Jack Grealish - Player Profile
Zlatan breaks more records in Milan derby defeat
PSG star Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R).
Ligue 1: Top five stats from the weekend